Community pantries good for people's wellness - DOH

Residents grab goods from the Matimyas Workers Pantry in Sampaloc, Manila on April 16, 2021. Inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, a labor group set up their own version to extend help to residents in their area. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

But agency says LGUs should help ensure health protocol

MANILA — Community pantries meant to bring much-needed help for families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic contribute to the physical and mental health of people, the Department of Health said Monday.

But the agency asked local government authorities to ensure that protocol against the spread of the coronavirus, including physical distancing, is observed.

“Unang una, nire-recognize natin ang effort ng ating mga kababayan na talagang tutulong sila sa ating mga nangangailangan,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

(First of all, we recognize the effort of our fellow Filipinos who are really helping those who are in need.)

“Pero hindi kailangan namang itigil dahil sa tingin ko, malaking tulong ito both sa physical wellness and mental wellness ng ating kababayan. Yung pong nakikita nila na may handang tumulong ay malaking bagay po 'yan para sa kumpyansa at wellness nga ng taong bayan,” the health official added.

(I don’t think it should be stopped because it’s a big help for the physical wellness and mental wellness. It’s a big boost for the confidence and wellness of people to see that there are people who are prepared to help.)

Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said his agency "sees the community pantry as a reflection of the Bayanihan Spirit where people who have more share their blessings and those who are in need only get what they need."

While the pandemic has brought out the worst in some, like faking of RT-PCR tests, it also "shown the best" in others "like our frontliners putting their lives on the line, and now, this community pantry," said Malaya.

"Amidst the challenges, our inherent goodness has emerged and it is this love of community and country that will carry us through," he said.

Vergeire called on local government units to assist organizers of community pantries and “give guidance” on how people can line up to get supplies from the pantries without spreading the virus.

The concept of a community pantry, where people can freely take food that they need, started last week in a community in Quezon City.

Residents were encouraged to give what they can give or take what they need.

It has since inspired other communities to set up their own pantries.

However, in some areas, like in Quezon City, a large number of people seeking to avail of supplies resulted in long lines.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 936,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Due to the continuing surge in infections, Metro Manila and other areas had to be placed under stricter quarantine measures beginning a few weeks ago.

While the region is now under looser quarantine measures, many Filipinos are still affected by the limited operations of businesses.

