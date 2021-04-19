CHED: Universities offering facilities as vaccination centers now 'more than 20'

MANILA - There are already "more than 20" universities and colleges that offered their facilities as COVID-19 vaccination sites to their respective local government units.

CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III said that since the beginning of April, 17 universities, some with "multi campuses", discussed with their LGUs to offer their school facilities as vaccination sites.

De Vera added some universities, "without talking to CHED", have already initiated discussions with LGUs.

"For example, in Iloilo Science and Technology University, I think two campuses. Capiz State University, I think three campuses. So if you count all of it now, it's more than 20 already that are negotiating," he explained.

The official said some universities do not need the help of CHED as they have good relations with their LGUs.

"I think that the country will be assured that when A4 and B1 (vaccination priority lists) come in and the bulk of the vaccines arrive, that we would have expanded the vaccination centers because the universities have responded to the call," said De Vera.

Meanwhile, 28 state universities "outside Metro Manila" have been used as quarantine facilities since March 2020.

De Vera said some of these facilities are still being used until now, while others were closed down as COVID infections in their respective areas have slowed.

"Sa Metro Manila noon, hindi masyadong kailangan ng quarantine center. Pero nung umakyat ngayon, ang focus, nasa Metro Manila now," said De Vera.

Earlier, the Philippine Red Cross announced that "unused classrooms in Ateneo, UP, De La Salle, and Adamson" will serve as temporary isolation facilities "and augment the shortage brought about by the surge of COVID-19 cases these past few weeks."

In separate interviews with ABS-CBN News, officials of UP-Diliman and Adamson University said their isolation areas are expected to be operational this week.

In-person classes in the country have been banned since last year as precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

