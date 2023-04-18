Wind energy projects ng Denmark sa Pilipinas, kasado na

COPENHAGEN - Pinirmahan na ng Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund (CINMF) at PH Department Energy kamakailan ang tatlong offshore wind service contracts na magtatayo ng dalawang gigawatt wind energy facilities para sa Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, Pangasinan, at La Union.

Si Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla ang kumatawan para sa Pilipinas at Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin para sa Denmark nang ginanap ang signing ceremony noong March 30, 2023.

Inaasahang masusuplayan ng kuryente ang mahigit isang milyong kabahayan o 4.7% ng current target capacity ng offshore wind projects kapag matapos ang proyekto.

Si Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla (pangalawa mula kaliwa) kasama si Przemek Lupa ng CINMF at His Excellency Franz-Michael Mellbin, ang Danish Ambassador to the Philippines. (Photo courtesy of Copenhagen PE & CIP)

“The deal will generate around USD 5 billion in investments and 4,500 green jobs as well as increase the Philippines’ renewable energy capacity,” saad ni Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo Herrera-Lim.

“Denmark's keen interest in facilitating the Philippines' transition to clean energy and expanding the scope of cooperation between the two nations is appreciated,” dagdag ni Ambassador Lim.

Ang CINMF ay affiliate ng Danish fund manager na Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) na kauna-unahang fully-foreign-owned company na mamumuhunan sa offshore wind energy projects sa Pilipinas.

