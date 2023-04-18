Senior citizens wait to receive their cash gifts at the San Juan City Hall Atrium on November 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, said his committee is looking into amending the Revised Penal Code to consider an assault on the elderly "as an aggravating circumstance."

"This committee is contemplating on amending perhaps the Revised Penal Code to make an assault — an intentional assault on an elderly as an aggravating circumstance," Tolentino said during a hearing Tuesday tackling bills on Anti-Senior Citizen Abuse Act.

The legislator believes many cases of abuse specifically pertaining to the elderly are not reported because these are usually "confined to residences," and some victims may opt not to tell authorities.

Data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed there were 182,653 incidents involving senior citizens as victims from Jan. 1, 2016 to present.

Of the said victims, 11,509 have died, while 55,651 were injured.

Police Brig. Gen. Cosme Abrenica, executive officer of PNP-Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, said the top five incidents include reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and in physical injury; reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and in robbery; and theft.

"Nagkaroon po siya ng malaking pagbaba ng insidente from 2019 to 2020, from 29,820 to 18,466. A total of 11,354 decrease... Ang assessment po namin kung bakit bumaba from 2019 to 2020 kasi base po sa data nga natin, reckless imprudence so na-ano po tayo sa bahay so hindi sila masyado ng nakakagalaw," he shared.

Lawyer Don Rick Ventura, the Department of Justice's state counsel, recommended a crafting of a written protocol for PNP in responding to elderly abuse.

"We respectfully suggest for the inclusion of a timeframe for the PNP to come up with a protocol from the time of the effectivity of the proposed legislation," he explained.

Atty. Charles De Belen of the Senior Citizens Partylist lauded proposals to institutionalize the protection of senior citizens, penalizing those involved in elderly abuse, along with the implementation of proactive measures to prevent abuse.

