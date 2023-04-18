Residents in Barangay Payatas in Quezon City receive cash aid on Aug. 31, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — About half of Filipino families received assistance in the last quarter of 2022, according to the results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Monday.

The Dec. 10-14, 2022 poll found that 53 percent of families received help in the past 3 months, while 47 percent did not.

The most common forms of assistance included money that was given (32 percent), followed by food (25 percent), money that was lent (6 percent), non-food items (2 percent), support for schooling or training (2 percent), any kind of service (2 percent), and jobs (2 percent).

Among families that received help in the past 3 months, 60 percent got it from the government and 37 percent from their relatives.

Other sources of assistance included friends (11 percent), a private person who is not a relative or friend (5 percent), private companies (3 percent), non-government organizations or NGOs (3 percent), and religious organizations (1 percent), the SWS said.

The 1,200 respondent-household heads were allowed to give more than one answer.

The percentage of families that did not receive any help was higher in the Visayas (54 percent) than in Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao (46 percent each), the pollster added.

The December 2022 face-to-face survey also found that 51 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as poor, 19 percent said they were not poor, and 31 percent said they were on the borderline.