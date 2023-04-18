A health worker receives a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on Nov. 17, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health has signed the guidelines for the use of a second COVID-19 booster to the general population.

In a press briefing Tuesday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the guidelines would now be released to local government units.

"We already signed the guidelines nito pong isang araw lamang at ito po ay ipapakalap na sa ating mga local government units," she told reporters.

Those eligible to receive the fourth jab include anyone over 18, pregnant and lactating women, and immunocompromised individuals, Vergeire said.

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca will be used as the second booster.

"We encouraged all local governments na ma-integrate ang COVID-19 vaccination dito sa ating pang-araw-araw na health programs and services sa ating mga primary care facilities," the health official said.

As of March 20, more than 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shots.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

