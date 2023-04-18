A person passes by a mural at Singalong St., in Manila on Sept. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Department of Health is not considering reimposing strict mask rules in Metro Manila amid a slight increase in COVID-19 infections.

"Hindi po tayo ngayon nagko-consider na maibalik po ang masking mandate," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing Tuesday.

Wearing of masks became voluntary in indoor and outdoor settings in October. But masking remains mandatory in health-care facilities and public transportation.

Vergeire still urged the public to wear masks in crowded and poorly ventilated areas.

Wearing of masks is also encouraged among the elderly, individuals with comorbidities, immunocompromised persons and children.

NO CHANGE IN PROTOCOLS

In the briefing, Vergeire also said the country's isolation and quarantine protocols remain in place.

Asymptomatic close contacts of probable or confirmed cases who have been vaccinated with at least primary series shall not be required to undergo quarantine, she said.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated asymptomatic close contacts of probable or confirmed cases shall quarantine for at least 14 days from the date of the last exposure, she added.

For the isolation of individuals with symptoms and suspect, probable, and confirmed cases, here are the following guidelines:

All suspect, probable, and confirmed cases who are asymptomatic or present with mild symptoms, and who have been vaccinated with at least primary series, shall isolate for at least 7 days from the sample collection date or from onset of signs and symptoms, whichever is earlier.

All suspect, probable, and confirmed cases who are asymptomatic or present with mild symptoms, and who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, shall isolate for at least 10 days from the sample collection date or from onset of signs and symptoms, whichever is earlier.

All suspect, probable, and confirmed cases presenting with moderate symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, shall be isolated for at least 10 days from onset of signs and symptoms.

All suspect, probable, and confirmed cases presenting with severe and critical symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, shall be isolated for at least 21 days from onset of signs and symptoms.

All symptomatic severely immunocompromised confirmed cases shall be isolated for at least 21 days from onset of signs and symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.

Meanwhile, quarantine and isolation of Filipino and foreign nationals entering the Philippines shall comply with travel protocols by registering in the e-travel system.