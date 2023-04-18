Courtesy of Senate PRIB/Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page

MANILA — The widow of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on Tuesday urged suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to physically attend a Senate investigation on political killings for the sake of fairness.

A Senate panel is scheduled to hold another hearing on Tuesday on the "brazen assassination" of the governor and other local politicians.

"What we want him (Teves) to do is for him to come physically and testify," Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo told ANC's "Headstart".

"Hindi pa naman siya nakakasuhan. Wala pa namang warrant of arrest. So, he has to be there physically in the name of fairness."

(He has not been charged. There is no warrant of arrest yet.)

Teves Jr. was barred from virtually attending the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Monday.

According to Senate rules, a resource person who is outside the country and wishes to attend virtually should be in the premises of a Philippine embassy or consulate.

Teves Jr. instead held a virtual press conference where he questioned the possibility of branding him as a terrorist.

For Mayor Degamo, holding a Senate inquiry only felt right so the whole country would know the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental.

"Impunity has become a success to these people, to the Teveses," she said. "Natanim talaga nila ang takot sa mga taga-Negros Oriental na lumabas at magsalita."

(They sowed fear in the people of Negros, they are afraid to come out and talk.)

The Department of Justice previously said that Teves Jr. was considered one of the masterminds in the assassination of Degamo and 8 others.

The lawmaker said he and his clan had nothing to do with the crime.

Teves has yet to return to the country, more than a month since his travel clearance expired.