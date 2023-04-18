MANILA -- Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday expressed disappointment upon learning that government positions supposedly available for Senior High School (SHS) graduates have been "lumped together with the old 10-year system," as seen in Civil Service Commission's (CSC) memorandum on existing qualifications for position titles.

During a committee hearing on his proposed Batang Magaling Act aimed to ensure that K to 12 graduates are equipped with knowledge and training to enhance their employability, Gatchalian stressed combining the said qualifications will make SHS graduates "no different" from Junior High School students.

"Government itself is the greatest violator of our K to 12 Law. Government itself is the one that is not accepting Senior High School students. And this is actually the most unfair practice being done by government because government mandated Senior High School. We promised them employment but government is not even hiring Senior High School students... There's no value for our Senior High School students in the eyes of the government," he said.

The legislator asked CSC to submit a definite timetable to revise its qualifications for available positions to highlight those that accept SHS graduates.

Meanwhile, Dir. Samuel Soliven of DepEd's Bureau of Curriculum and Development said they will launch a Senior High School Task Force that will address challenges and provide necessary support to the said grade levels.

"The National Tracer Study that we did in the Department of Education, where it said that only 10 to 11 percent of our Senior High School graduates got employed. But our respondents here were the first batch of graduates in 2018," Soliven shared.

"One particular challenge indeed is for our SHS graduates to really find their place in specific employment opportunities... Another challenge is what we're seeing that, honestly, we have a congested curriculum... There are still challenges about learning resources, there are still challenges about our equipment," he added.

Based on data from Gatchalian's office, in 2022, 188,872 Senior High School graduates are unemployed. In 2021, about 50 percent of Academic Track and TechVoc graduates land elementary occupations which comprise "simple jobs" without much skills needed.

Soliven explained SHS students showed poor performance in the National Achievement Test, and 21st century skills and soft skills must be strengthened to help learners excel.

The official also cited "so much competition" that's why DepEd will include skills to match labor market needs.

Meanwhile, Sen. Raffy Tulfo proposed to include basic life skills in the basic education curriculum - skills that some employers may also be looking for - like driving.

"Naisip ko po ito dahil noong nakaraang linggo, ako ay bumisita sa LTO at napansin kong napakagastos ng pag-apply ng lisensya. Ang driving school ay gagastusan ng mahigit P5,000.00. Driving school fees pa lang po iyan. Madami pa iba. Ngayon po, kung ang mga theoretical lessons about driving at traffic rules and regulations ay maisama sa curriculum ng mga bata, ito ay mababawas sa kailangang bayaran sa pagkuha ng lisensya pagdating ng araw," he said.

"Mahalaga po ang mga theoretical lessons ng pagmamaneho. Kahit po hindi ka magmamaneho, bilang commuter o pedestrian, importante po na alam natin itong mga ito upang makaiwas din sa mga aksidente," he added.

'Soft over hard skills'

For the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), more employers are in search for Senior HS graduates that have enough competence in soft skills.

"In the long run soft skills, ang talagang hinahanap ng employers, while ang hard skills naman are easier to learn when you are older," said ECOP's Legal Services Manager Robert Maronilla.

Sheila Merl Lantaca, a labor and employment officer from DOLE's Bureau of Local Employment, said SHS graduates cannot present themselves well during interviews.

"We respectfully recommend na it's more of an immersion or more of simulation po sana ng workplace iyong ating ma-integrate sa curriculum. Like how will we be able to be confident, communicate properly kasi iyong mga soft skills, we recognize po na iyon ang nagiging challenge," she explained.

Dr. Alberto Fenix Jr., Human Resources Development Foundation President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), said on the demand side and as an employer, he sees "we are not creating enough jobs."

"But that's another problem altogether... that we at the PCCI are trying to do something about in terms of improving the laws, regulations so that there can be ease of doing business. And it can be easier for us to really start and to develop our businesses. Things that are difficult are the red tape that we have to contend with, dealing with government... Our economy and our enterprises, we are not creating enough jobs for them,

for the number of people going into the workforce," he explained.

Fenix also stressed the promises of Senior High School are not being fulfilled because of lack of teachers for higher level academic subjects, and lack of teacher trainers and facilities in the Technical Vocational Livelihood (TVL) track.

Fenix recommends that the teaching of the TVL track be transferred to the jurisdiction of TESDA, banking on its manpower and facilities.

For its part, TESDA said it wants constant collaboration with DepEd to better teach and produce competent TVL track graduates.

