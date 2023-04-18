MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday commended the decision of the Supreme Court to allow video conferencing for legal aid cases.

In a statement, the CHR noted that the SC signed a decision on January 18 in response to a request from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

“With hope that modernization will guarantee the benefits stated above, the Commission on Human Rights commends the Supreme Court’s decision that improves accessibility to legal aid for marginalized and vulnerable groups,” the CHR said.

Court Administrator Circular No. 13-2023 seeks to boost the court’s efficiency through improving its online platforms, modernizing court processes and strengthening legal aid initiatives for the marginalized.

The move could also keep court processes moving during natural calamities and other unforeseen events, as well as in cases where travel to and from the court would endanger a litigant, witness or counsel.

“We acknowledge that this digital innovation will help alleviate the scheduling and budget concerns of volunteer lawyers and free legal aid initiatives offered by government agencies and civil society organizations, especially in cases of human rights litigation,” the CHR said.

—Report from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News