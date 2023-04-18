Binay opposes BuCor project in Masungi Georeserve

RIZAL — Sen. Nancy Binay did an ocular at the Masungi Georeserve as part of her Senate resolution to investigate the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor)-Masungi issue.

Together with her staff, Binay went around the georeserve, including the famed Discovery Trail.

"Eye-opener sa akin ito, hindi ko inexpect na may ganitong mapapasyalan na malapit sa Metro Manila," the lawmaker said.

She said that she will invite more government officials to see the area, which is home to endemic flora and fauna.

"We should bring more government officials to see the place. Siguro dapat may isa pang ocular na isasama ang taga DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources, LGU (local government unit), at BuCor," she added.

Asked about her thoughts on BuCor's plans to build a facility, Binay said the terrain is not conducive for the construction of any building.

"Paano magtatayo dito, puro bangin. Alangan naman putulin 'yung bundok para tayuan ng kulungan. Hindi ideal, hindi angkop sa terrain ng lupa," Binay said.

"Parang mas bagay, 'yung Deparment of Tourism, baka pwede palawakin scope ng parks ang development," she added.

She said as a lawmaker, she'll oppose any moves that will destroy the biodiversity in the area.

"Hindi tayo papayag na ma-convert 'yung area. This is meant to be an eco-tourism area. Tutol [ako] lalo na nakita ko na ganito pala siya kaganda. Bakit kailangan sirain, kailangan ito protektahan," she ended.

Masungi trustee Ann Dumaliang thanked Binay for her move.

"Nagpapasalamat ako kay Senator Nancy at ibang senador na sumuporta sa resolusyon. Matagal na tinatrabaho ang reforestation dito. I look forward with working with our senators," she said.