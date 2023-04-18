MANILA — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Tuesday denied being biased to embattled lawmaker Arnulfo Teves, Jr. as he addressed "malicious allegations" that he was under the solon's payola.

"Ako daw being a chairman of this committee is biased to the Teves because ako daw ay bayad na ni Teves, ako daw ay tuta ni Teves. Hindi po ako kaya bayaran kahit gaano kayaman ni Teves at kahit sino man," said Dela Rosa during the continuation of the Senate Public Order committee's hearing on the Degamo slay.

(They say Teves bought me off. No one can buy me, no matter how wealthy they are.)

Teves is considered one of the masterminds in the assassination of Degamo and 8 others, the justice department previously said. The lawmaker said he and his clan had nothing to do with the crime.

According to Dela Rosa, social media posts circulating in Negros Oriental claim that his wife is related to the Teves clan.

"Ang asawa ko daw ay related sa mga Teves by affinity... Ang asawa ko po ay merong auntie, bale pinsan ng kanyang mother na married to a Teves dyan sa Dumaguete. Pero ito ay not in any way related to Arnie Teves," he explained.

(They say my wife is related to the Teveses. My wife has an aunt, a cousin on her mother's side, who is married to a Teves in Dumaguete, but is not in any way related to Arnie Teves.)

Sen. Joel Villanueva, who was present in the hearing, came to Dela Rosa's defense.

"Hindi kayang bayaran ng salapi, hindi kayang silawin ng anumang kayamanan si Sen. Bato dela Rosa ako na mismo nagpapatunay nyan," Villanueva said.

(Sen. Bato dela Rosa. cannot be tempted by whatever riches.)

Teves was barred by the Senate panel from virtually attending the opening of its investigation on Monday.

He has yet to return to the country, more than a month since his travel clearance expired, citing alleged threats to his life.

RELATED VIDEO