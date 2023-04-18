Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario. Joseph Vidal, Malacañang Photo Bureau

MANILA — Diplomats and embassies from various countries poured in tributes for their colleague, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, who died on Tuesday at the age of 83.

The envoys conveyed their condolences in separate social media posts, with some recalling their memories of working with the former Filipino diplomat.

United States Ambassador Mary Kay Carlson said del Rosario's "dedication to the Filipino people and his commitment to the U.S.-Philippine relationship will never be forgotten."

"On behalf of the U.S government, I extend deepest condolences to the friends and loved ones of former Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario," she tweeted.

Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa also noted del Rosario's "leadership to uphold the rule of law in the sea," referring to the role the former diplomat played in the Philippines' legal battle before the Permanent Court of Arbitration against China on the West Philippine Sea.

Del Rosario's conferment to the Order of the Rising Sun is a symbol of his contributions to Japan-Philippines relations, Koshikawa added.

European Union ambassador Luc Veron described del Rosario as a "soft-spoken but indefatigable diplomat and patriot," while the Canadian Embassy in Manila called him "an outstanding diplomat who was instrumental in expanding Canada-Philippines ties."

"Sec. Del Rosario was a staunch advocate of international law and the welfare of migrant workers – two thematic priorities Canada shares with the Philippines," the Canadian Embassy tweeted.

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils described del Rosario as a "great friend" of the United Kingdom, while Australian Ambassador HK Yu also considered him "a good friend to Australia."

"Secretary Albert del Rosario was a great man, a committed diplomat and an inspiring public servant... and we will miss him," Beaufils said.

"Secretary del Rosario will always be remembered for his support for UNCLOS and the rules-based international order," Yu also said.

French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz also sent her condolences to del Rosario's bereaved family and friends.

"Today, France has lost a dear friend," she said in a tweet, remembering del Rosario as "charismatic diplomat" and a "key in the cooperation" between the Philippines and France.

Irish Ambassador William Carlos recalled having the chance to meet del Rosario on several occasions, calling him a "truly inspiring diplomat and public servant."

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time," Carlos tweeted.

The embassy of Poland also paid tribute to del Rosario by recalling his visit to the country in 2014, while the Czech embassy also underscored the late diplomat's "dedication to strengthening and deepening ties between the Czech Republic and the Philippines."

Del Rosario, who served as Secretary of Foreign Affairs during the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III, was known for taking to China to court over the territorial disputes on the South China Sea, parts of which Manila calls the West Philippine Sea.

The United Nations-backed court ruled in favor of the Philippines in July 2016.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said del Rosario was en route to San Francisco, California when he died.

