MANILA — Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday maintained that there was “hidden agenda” behind the failed 2021 unification talks with his rival Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a tweet, Lacson claimed that he came “sincere and prepared” while “the other party," was not.

“In hindsight, the unification talks would have been concluded by now had it started with the right intentions and without the hidden agenda of the one who initiated it. I came sincere and prepared; the other party was not. Thus, it was doomed from the start,” he said on Twitter.

His tweet came a day after he, along with fellow presidential bets Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales, held a press conference at the Manila Peninsula Hotel on Sunday to maintain they would finish the presidential race, amid calls for them to withdraw and unite Robredo.

In the said conference, Lacson recalled how Robredo approached him for unification talks to field an opposition candidate before formal candidacies were filed in October 2021.

He said he was attracted at first with Robredo’s concept of a unified candidate, even offering a “framework” where she would have to withdraw from the presidential race if her pre-election survey numbers were low.

Lacson also proposed that he and Robredo field a common vice-presidential candidate: Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

But Robredo supposedly rejected Lacson’s proposal.

“Kung tinanggap niya ‘yong first offer ko, baka wala ako ngayon. But then, she rejected it,” the senator said.

In her weekly radio show on August 2021, Robredo explained that she rejected Lacson’s proposed “unification formula” because she didn’t want to “lead on” supporters.

“’Pag nag-file ako, kailangan tuloy ang laban. ‘Pag nag-file ako, hindi ako puwedeng umatras, kahit gaano pa kahirap, kasi pinresenta ko ang sarili ko sa publiko eh. ‘Yon ‘yong reason bakit hindi ako agreeable sa proposal,” Robredo said.

Robredo trails former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., in the 2022 presidential race, according to the latest March Pulse Asia survey.

In the said survey, Marcos was still the frontrunner at 56 percent, 32 points ahead of Robredo's 24 percent.

The Vice President’s performance in the latest survey was also one of the reasons why Lacson, Domagoso, and Gonzales called for her to withdraw from the race on Sunday, claiming that it was the only way to prevent a Marcos victory in the May 9 polls.

