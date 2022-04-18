PH Consulate in NY ramps up efforts to mail ballots to voters

Consular staff at the Philippine Center in New York worked overtime on Easter Sunday to prepare overseas voting ballot packets to be mailed out to some 39,000 registered Filipino voters in the US East Coast.

Six days after it was originally scheduled, the final testing and sealing (FTS) of vote counting machines (VCMs) finally took place at the Philippine Center in New York City last Wednesday. Two out of four VCMs were fired up, initialized, and prepped for mock voting to make sure they are working properly. Special board of election inspectors chair Consul Ricarte Abejuela said that with 39,048 registered voters on the Northeast coast, the FTS verified 20 polling precincts for the ten states covered by the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

"It's doing well so far. We've had active participation from our observers and they have seen that the vote-counting machines are accurately counting the number of votes tallied per ballot," Abejuela noted.

Among those who tested the machines were members of the press and official poll watchers from different political parties.

"I would have to say that the consulate has been very open and transparent about what we've been doing," Patricia Loren Zuniga, poll watcher from the Liberal Party of the Philippines, asserted. "So far no problems have been detected. I've participated in the sample voting and all of the votes counted by the machines have been accurate."

But it may take some time for the accomplished ballots to be returned, as it's still not clear how many of the nearly 40,000 ballots have been mailed out as of Sunday.

"We are constantly working on it, even late at night... We will be here processing your ballots," Abejuela assured voters.

But according to Sec. 14.3 of Republic Act 9189, Comelec should have shipped the ballots to embassies and consulates 75 days before the May 9 polls. The allocation for the New York Consulate were only mailed March 23, only 47 days left before election day. The delay caused a domino effect on the late delivery of ballot packets to voters.

Only mailed or hand-delivered ballots that arrive at the Philippine Center on May 9th before 7am Eastern Time will be counted. Ballots that arrive thereafter will no longer be counted.