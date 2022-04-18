More partners join ABS-CBN Foundation effort for Odette survivors

MANILA - ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation's 'Tulong Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Operation Odette' have gained more partners to provide relief and assistance to Filipinos heavily affected by the onslaught of typhoon Odette last year.

After the super typhoon left heavy damage to certain parts of Visayas and Mindanao, the Kapamilya network launched a series of activities to generate help, in cash and in kind, for the typhoon victims.

ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation's partners immediately joined the campaign and more have been extending aid to help Filipinos to start over.

The partners and donors who have made 'Tulong Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Operation Odette' possible are the following:

1. Century Pacific Food, Inc.

2. Coca-Cola Foundation

3. Crispa

4. Flash Express

5. GCash

6. Good Neighbors International

7. Home Credit

8. Intellicare

9. Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Inc.

10. Kimberly-Clark Philippines Inc. (KCPI)

11. LuponWXC

12. P&G Philippines

13. Peerless Products Manufacturing Corporation

14. Phoenix Fuels

15. PWC

16. Ronald McDonald House Charities PH

17. SC Johnson

18. Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc.

19. Sun Life Foundation

20. Titan 22

21. Unilever

22. Universal Robina Corporation

'Isang Daan Sa Pagtutulungan' campaign – ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation’s 100-day campaign, which started on January 22, 2022, featuring several fundraising shows with Kapamilya stars and artists is still on-going.