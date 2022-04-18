Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, arrive at the Boac Sports Arena in Marinduque for the Parini na! Marinduque People’s Rally on Monday, April 18, 2022. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

BOAC, Marinduque - A day after taking part in their annual Lenten festival in the province, the Moriones of Marinduque made another appearance Monday as they escorted Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on stage during the Boac people's rally for the Halalan 2022 tandem.

Robredo recalled her multiple visits to the province known as "The Heart of the Philippines" because of the island's shape, particularly in December 2016 to check on the towns of Santa Cruz and Torrijos after the onslaught of Typhoon Nina.

The presidential candidate said most of her visits in Marinduque were mostly for post-disaster relief operations.

"Kadalasan, hindi ko na-e-enjoy yung kagandahan ng inyong lalawigan dahil nandito po ako tuwing pagkatapos ng sakuna. Pero ngayon, masaya ako, walang sakuna" Robredo said.

(I don't get to enjoy the beauty of Marinduque, because I'm often here after typhoons. But I'm happy today because I came here not because of a disaster.)

In her speech, Robredo thanked Governor Presbitero Velasco and his son House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco "for their help," but the two were not present at the rally.

Robredo paid a courtesy call on the older Velasco in the Marinduque Provincial Capitol where he was seen crowning Robredo in the traditional Marinduqueño welcoming ceremony called "putong", a practice accompanied by a song of prayer and thanksgiving.

Robredo was also welcomed with the Putong ceremony at the Marinduque provincial capitol. Butterflies were also freed there, the symbol of Marinduque, the country’s butterfly capital.



📸VP Leni Media Bureau@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/wFGDc6aZnp — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 18, 2022

Later at the rally, both Robredo and Pangilinan were given the honor of a "putong" welcome, where they were showered with coins and flower buds, symbols of affection, prosperity, and luck.

"Excited na kami. Ako personally kasi naniniwala ako na siya ang tamang iboto," said Bon Alvin Buenaventura, part of the Moriones dancers.

(We are excited. I personally believe she is the right candidate to vote for.)

"Kami kahit seniors na, nagha-house to house pa rin, wala kaming bayad, kikilos kami para lang maipanalo ang Leni-Kiko tandem," said Flor Siason, leader of the senior citizen dancing group.

(Despite our age, we go house-to-house campaigning for Robredo. We do it for free, just to do our part to ensure a Leni-Kiko win.)

Robredo and Pangilinan were welcomed with Marinduqueños’ traditional welcome ceremony “Putong”, where they were crowned with a wreath and given flowers. Butterflies flew as coins and flower buds were thrown over the tandem, symbols of affection, luck, and prosperity. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/lWQBSDygA6 — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 18, 2022

The crowd of the butterfly capitol of the Philippines swayed and sang along to the group of elderly women who performed the ceremony on stage, as butterflies were freed to fly among the tandem.

A regular part of her speeches, Robredo made time to read placards prepared by supporters.

"Dapat ang presidente laging nakikita," Robredo said, in response to one placard which read, "It is such an honor to see the next president of the Philippines."

"Ako, 'yung mapapangako ko sa inyo, ako 'yung presidente na lagi niyong makakasama. Ako 'yung presidente na pareho niyo lang, hindi problemang malapitan," she added.

Robredo and Pangilinan's hands were raised in front of the crowd by beneficiaries of the Office of the Vice President's Angat Buhay program. No popular political personalities in the province were present.

No endorsement from big political names of Marinduque, so it was the Marinduqueño beneficiaries of Angat Buhay program who raised the hands of VP @lenirobredo and Senator @kikopangilinan. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/EJUZk2stfw — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) April 18, 2022

Robredo once again promised to solve the power supply problem of her supporters, this time in Marinduque. She made the same promise in her Catarman rally.

Pangilinan, for his part, mentioned that his maternal Nepomuceno roots are from Marinduque.

Another supporter, 52-year old Kuni Ledesma, made the trip to Marinduque all the way from Las Piñas one day before the rally to get a better chance at taking a photo with Robredo.

"Siya ang pag-asa ng bayan," Ledesma said.

He carried with him a huge placard asking for a selfie with the vice president, which Robredo obliged after her speech.

Kuni Ledesma made the trip to Marinduque all the way from Las Piñas for a better chance at getting a selfie with VP Leni Robredo. Robredo obliged after her speech where she asked him where he was from. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/spjbzgjiAj — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 18, 2022

Robredo was also gifted with a pink Morion mask at the end of the rally.

Robredo won the 2016 vice presidential race in Marinduque with over 38,000 votes. In second place was former Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero, followed by former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Pangilinan also won in Marinduque in his senatorial bid that same year, coming in at second with the most votes after fellow lawmaker Franklin Drilon.

Marinduqueños said they will prove that "The Heart of the Philippines" is pink, as in the title of the rally, "Kulay rosas ang puso ng Pinas."

Robredo and Pangilinan are set to campaign in Zambales and Bataan on Tuesday, and in Negros Oriental on Wednesday.

