China vows to give P10 million aid for Agaton victims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 08:45 PM

An aerial view shows residents walking past destroyed houses in the village of Pilar in Abuyog, Leyte on April 14, 2022, after a landslide struck the area due to heavy rains at the height of tropical storm Agaton. Bobbie Alota, AFP
MANILA — The Chinese government on Monday pledged P10 million in assistance to people affected by tropical storm Agaton in the Philippines.

In a Facebook post, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said that his government will provide $200,000—or about P10.2 million—”to support the disaster relief efforts of the Philippine government and the Filipino people.”

“We wish all those affected could overcome the difficulties and rebuild their homes at an early date,” Huang said.

The envoy added that Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, has sent their messages of sympathy and solidarity to President Rodrigo Duterte and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

“Our hearts go out to all the Filipino families who were devastated by tropical storm Agaton,” he said.

At least 172 people have been killed while 110 others have gone missing after Agaton’s onslaught early last week, according to the latest tally by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Quoting local authorities, NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said that more than 100 people in Abuyog town and 70 more in Baybay City in Leyte have gone missing after the 2 areas were hit by landslides triggered by the storm. 

