LAPU-LAPU CITY—A Lapu-Lapu City court released an arrest warrant for two owners of motorcycle shops in Cebu province due to complaints lodged by the Land Transportation Office.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 27, under Judge Nelson Galuna Leygo, issued the arrest warrants date March 29 against couple Marvin Ken Du and Cassandra Alexis Du.

The Du couple were reportedly found of probable cause for two counts of falsification by a private individual and use of falsification documents.

According to LTO 7 Director Victor Caindec, the motorcycle shops owned by the couple were involved in fraudulent schemes targeting poor Filipinos, such as counterfeiting official receipts of their clients.

While they have not been arrested yet, the court has set a P120,000 bail bond for the couple for the cybercrime charge and P18,000 for falsification rap.

The Dus, who are yet to issue a statement on the matter, are known for owning big motorcycle dealerships in Cebu and neighboring provinces.

In November 2021, the Lapu-Lapu City prosecutor's office also found probable cause to indict the couple, Carl Ryan Lim, Iwih Jane Du also for cybercrime and falsification of documents by a private individual.

Based on court records, Lim and Iwih Jane voluntarily surrendered on February 14, 2022, and posted bail, while Cassandra Alexis was issued the said warrant and posted bail last April 4, 2022.

Marvin Ken has not posted bail, and is still considered at large.—Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC