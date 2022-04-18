Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo's bid for the presidency.

The fourth Filipina title-holder in Miss Universe released a YouTube video detailing why she chose Robredo.

Gray mentioned 5 factors in choosing Robredo, including qualification, history, service, platform, and values.

She is the latest beauty queen to openly support Robredo, after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa.

Meanwhile, Robredo's eldest daughter Aika campaigned house to house in Baggao, Cagayan.

She also went to talk to the indigenous people of Peñablanca.