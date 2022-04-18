Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on December 03, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Following thousands of Filipinos flocking to different tourist destinations for the Holy Week break, the Department of Health continues to remind the public that the coronavirus "is still present”.

The DOH, in a statement Monday, reminded the public to be vigilant and avoid the potential rise in infections in the midst threats posed by coronavirus recombinants and sublineages of the globally dominant Omicron variant.

“The DOH would like to implore the public to strongly adhere to MPHS in order to prevent further virus transmission. We understand that everyone may be excited to enjoy leisure activities and gatherings,” the DOH said.

Among the tourist spots that drew a heavy crowd in the last few days was the island of Boracay which, according to the Department of Tourism went beyond the defined carrying capacity of 19,215 toursts.

On April 14 and 15, tourists in the world renowned beach were 21,252 and 22,519 respectively.

“In light of this, individuals are strongly encouraged to get boosted if you have yet to do so, especially for the elderly, those with comorbidities, and the immunocompromised.”

Evidences have shown that vaccine efficacy wanes over time making booster shots necessary to improve one’s level of immunity.

Last, week the FDA issued amendments to the emergency use of authorization of vaccines thereby making a 2nd booster dose available for senior citizens, the immunocompromised and health workers available 4 months after their first booster.

However, the DOH said that it is currently being put on hold.

“The implementation of the 2nd booster is currently put on hold until the HTAC has finished their review and has given their final recommendation. More details will be issued by NVOC in the next coming weeks,” the DOH said.

According to the agency, all vaccines mentioned in the EUA for 2nd boosters will be used except Gamaleya’s Sputnik V.