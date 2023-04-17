P3.9-M worth of kush hidden in tin cans seized in Clark

Authorities seized P3.9 million worth of kush hidden inside tin cans in the Port of Clark on April 12, 2023. Bureau of Customs/Handout.

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) apprehended the claimant of a shipment containing 2,378 grams of kush marijuana in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Thursday, April 13.

On Wednesday, April 12, the BOC discovered the illegal drugs in a shipment from California, USA, said to contain herbal tea. Upon physical examination, authorities found dried marijuana leaves hidden inside five tin cans.

The illegal drugs are worth P3,923,700.

The following day, joint elements of the Port of Clark and PDEA conducted a controlled delivery operation to the consignee's address in Sta. Cruz, Manila, leading to the arrest of a 27-year old man.

A criminal case will be filed against him for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.