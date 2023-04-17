Then-incoming Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Colonel Jesus Durante III during a PSG Change of Command ceremony at the PSG Compound in Malacañang Park, Manila on February 25, 2020. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - Two Philippine Army senior officials tagged in the murder of a Davao City-based model last year will finally undergo court martial trial this week, the military branch said Monday.

The Army said in a statement that it the military proceeding is "expected to convene tomorrow or anytime this week."

It said it has finished reviewing administrative charges against Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III and Col. Michael Licyayo over their alleged involvement in the killing of Yvonette Chua Plaza in Davao.

Five other military men were also tagged in the murder of Plaza. They were earlier identified as Staff Sergeants Gilbert Plaza and Delfin Sialsa Jr.; Corporal Adrian Cachero; and Privates First Class Rolly Cabal and Romart Longakit.

"The Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. has approved the administrative charges against them and subsequently referred said case to the General Court Martial," the Army said.

According to the military branch, Durante and Licyayo are now detained in the Eastern Mindanao Command headquarters in Camp Panacan in Davao City for the court martial proceeding.

The general court-martial is the military’s highest-level trial court that is responsible for trying service members for alleged serious crimes. It will look into the administrative aspect of the case and will be conducted parallel to the trial by a civilian court.

Brawner earlier said that a copy of the charges for violation of Article of War 96 (conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman) and 97 (conduct prejudicial to good order and military discipline) were served against Durante and Licyayo, who were relieved as commander and deputy commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade, respectively.

Cases for murder, theft and obstruction of justice were filed in a civilian court in January against the suspects in the killing of Plaza.

Plaza, who was also a businesswoman, was gunned down by two men, who were riding a motorcycle on Dec. 29, 2023.

After her killing, several posts on social media dragged Durante's name, saying he allegedly physically abused her. A post of a now inactive account had pictures of Plaza, with bruises and wounds on her face.

Durante served as the commander of former President Rodrigo Duterte's close-in security detail.