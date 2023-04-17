DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo and DICT Sec. Ivan John Uy signed a memorandum of understanding on improving the digital services that the DFA provides on April 17, 2023 in Pasay City. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) signed Monday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on improving the digital services that the DFA provides.

The document formalized the synergistic cooperation between the two departments towards digitalization of consular services, such as the processing of Philippine passports, visas and apostille or the authentications of legal documents.

The DFA said the MOU is envisioned to promote and ensure the integration, interoperability and interconnection of the DFA and the DICT’s systems, by making sure that the applicants are all “synchronized and well-coordinated”.

Manalo added that this was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to fast track the digital transformation of government services for the public.

“This collaborative effort between the two departments is our shared desire to serve our kababayans better more efficiently. Through this MOU, the DFA and DICT will achieve extraordinary progress in improving our frontline services,” he said in his speech.

Uy, for this part, said this is just one of the many initiatives of the department to help the different agencies of the government be “digitally empowered” in performing their mandates.

“We basically identified the three that Sec. Manalo has mentioned, the visa, the passport and the apostille, which would actually require a significant amount of resources, mainly human resources, physical resources which can actually [be] addressed digitally,” he said.

The signing of MOU happened at the DFA Office in Pasay City and was witnessed by undersecretaries from the two departments.