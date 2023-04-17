Dela Rosa wants DOJ to solve Negros Oriental killings

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is planning to ask the help of the Department of Justice to help solve killings in Negros Oriental.

Based on the figures revealed by the Philippine National Police, there were over 530 killings in the province from January 1, 2018 to April 11, 2023.

“500 is napakaraming namatay 'yan, mag average tayo 100 a year ang namamatay,” Dela Rosa said during the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs inquiry which he chairs. The committee is currently investigating the Degamo case and the other killings.

While the PNP has yet to determine if some of the killings are due to political reasons, the PNP identified most of them as killings due to the following reasons: personal grudge, atrocities, drug- related, hatred, land dispute, revenge, heated arguments, personal gain, love triangle, work- related, unpaid debt, business rivalry, and self- defense among others.

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo said they have submitted figures related to killings in Negros Oriental as far back as 2008.

“The current record of our PNP is 2018 but last night we submitted a power point presentation where you can trace the deaths of various individuals as early as 2008 moving up to 2023,” Degamo said, prompting Dela Rosa to say that there could be a “breakdown” in Negros Oriental’s justice system.

“Negros Oriental, parang nakita natin na peaceful na probinsya ang gandang lugar and yet sa likuran nito ang daming killings? Siguro we would like to ask the DOJ to create a special panel of prosecutors na titingin dito sa patayan sa Negros Oriental,” Dela Rosa said.

Earlier in the inquiry, a witness revealed that lawyers in Negros Oriental are too afraid to defend them and are fearing for their lives, while some police dismissed their complaints saying the violent incidents they were reporting to them were just a product of their imagination.

“There seems to be a breakdown in the criminal justice system diyan sa Negros Oriental. Isipin mo mag-start palang tayo sa pulis, ayaw ninyong magpa- blotter sa police station. Pag dating sa prosecution di natin alam kung ilan diyan ang nadidismiss under the influence of whom,” Dela Rosa said.

The second day of the inquiry will continue again on Tuesday morning where more witnesses are expected to reveal their side.