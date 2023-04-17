Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, widow of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, attends the hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on April 17, 2023. The committee is conducting an inquiry into the assassination of the governor as well as the spate of recent political assassinations in various areas of the country. Senate PRIB

MANILA — The wife of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo bared Monday her commitment to secure justice, saying it would also help bring back peace in their province.

In her remarks at the Senate Committee on Public Order hearing on the March 4 assassination of Degamo and eight others, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo told Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla, Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos, Jr., and other law enforcement officers that while she appreciated their efforts to solve the crime, she appeals for their understanding over her other efforts to achieve justice.

"Saludo po ako sa ginagawa ninyong pagtulong na mabigyan ng hustisya ang aking asawa. Hayaan niyo lang po ako na i-explore pa ang ibang avenue," she said.

(I salute you for helping secure justice for my husband. But please allow me to explore other avenues.)

"Hayaan niyo po ako na gawin bilang asawa... na i-explore lahât ng avenue kung saan talaga namin makamit ang hustisya, kung ano sa tingin namin makakatulong na makamit ito. Dahil, hindi kami makakapag-move on," she added.

(Allow me, as her wife, to explore all avenues where we can achieve justice, which can help us achieve this. Because, we cannot move on.)

"I do not want to, one day, when we meet in heaven — ayaw ko naman pong sabihin sa kaniya na, 'Roel, kinulang 'yung effort.'... Ngayon, gagawin ko lahat para 'pag nagharap kami ni Roel, sasabihin ko talaga sa kaniya, 'Roel, ginawa ko talaga lahat ng kaya kong gawin sa ngalan ng hustisya para sa'yo'."

(I don't want to, one day, when we meet in heaven, just tell my husband that, 'Roel, my effort was lacking.'... Now, I want to do everything so that when Roel and I see each other again, I can tell him, 'Roel, I did everything I can in the name of justice for you'.)

Janice said that aside from doing it for her husband, securing justice is also part of her hope to usher peace in their province.

"Kasama po dito ang aking hope and desire na sana, with justice comes peace. Kailangan talaga namin ang kapayapaan sa Negros Oriental. Araw-araw po ng buhay namin, doon kami uuwi. That is the only place we will ever call home," she said at the hearing that was also attended by former Governor Pryde Henry Teves.

(Along with this is my hope and desire that with justice comes peace. we really need peace in Negros Oriental. Every day of our lives, we go home there.)

The brother of Teves, suspended Negros Oriental 3rd Dist. Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves, Jr., has been implicated in the killing of Degamo. The lawmaker, who did not attend the hearing, has denied the allegation.

Janice asked the government officials not to think ill of her move to turn to the Senate, saying, "Naghahanap talaga kami and nage-explore kami ng lahat ng avenue na ma-return ang peace sa probinsyang aming uuwian."

(We are really looking for and exploring all avenues to bring back pick in the province where we go home.)

For his part, Pryde Henry, who was unseated by Degamo in October last year after the Comelec ruled that the latter truly won in the May 2022 gubernatorial race, said he personally showed up at the Senate committee hearing "to answer the questions, because that is what a law-abiding citizen should (do)."

Acknowledging Janice and his "fellow Negrenses" inside the hall, Pryde Henry expressed his "sincere condolences", saying that he personally knows two of the victims during the attack.

During the course of the hearing, Janice sought clarification on the practice shooting activities being held in a sugar mill property that Pryde Henry admitted he is a president of.

After a police official said the area is not a registered firing range, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, who chairs the panel, told the former governor that it is “illegal”.

The makeshift firing range, according to police, was where Degamo's assailants allegedly practiced before the March 4 killing was carried out, although Pryde Henry denied it.

Other personalities also appeared at the hearing and pointed to Pryde Henry as supposedly one of those responsible for the death of their loved ones, but which the former governor denied as well.

Remulla said in the hearing that Arnolfo may be designated as a terrorist amid his continuing absence in the country.

"As a solution to the impasse here about the surrender of Cong. Teves, we are looking at designating him or proscribing him as a terrorist, to have him proscribed by the Court of Appeals or designated by the anti-terror council because of the acts that happened," he said.

Arnolfo has yet to return to the country, more than a month since his travel clearance expired.

Meanwhile, four suspects in the killing of Degamo attended the preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice on Monday. The DOJ panel of prosecutors set the next hearing on April 24.

