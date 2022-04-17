Vice Presidential candidate Prof. Walden Bello answers questions during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential candidate Walden Bello said in an online forum Saturday that only countries with established and strong laws protecting migrant workers should be allowed to recruit Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

"We will ban governments where human rights and sexual abuse of OFWs are rampant – ban them from recruiting in the Philippines. This will include Saudi Arabia," Bello said at the forum led by the Transnational Migrant Platform-Europe (TMP-E) as he discussed programs for OFWs included in their campaign agenda.

Bello said their proposed programs include mandating foreign countries to set a floor of $800-per-month salary for household service workers. This is part of the fight for decent and livable wage for workers, he said.

As well, they will ensure strict implementation of and guidance over the newly established Department of Migrant Workers. This, as he points out how significant it is to impose a crackdown on the rampant human rights and sexual abuse against OFWs.

“We would ensure that the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) has greatly expanded facilities for distressed workers,” said Bello.

The university professor also stated their call for a truly independent foreign policy and for the de-militarization of the South China Sea.

"The greatest danger between the superpower conflict at this point in time is not in Ukraine --but it is really in the South China Sea," he said.

On a different note, Bello noted how similar the image of presidential candidate Leni Robredo is to former president Cory Aquino, and that it will have a negative impact in the post-electoral situation of the country.

“Let us not underestimate the fact that although there is this Cory Aquino kind of image that’s coming up again and sort of sweeping the population, that really needs to be resisted because the possibility, in the event that Leni wins, the possibility of another Cory-type regime is very strong. Can you just imagine if nothing happens again about neo-liberalism? Because she is a neo-liberal,” said Bello.

Bello is running under the ticket of presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman.

