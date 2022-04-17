Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo. VP Leni Media Bureau, Handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Easter Sunday urged the public to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ by devoting one's self to serving the poor.

In a statement, Robredo said she is one with the Catholic faithful in celebrating Easter, which commemorates Christ's resurrection.

She called on the public to remember Christ's sacrifice prior to his return from the dead.

"Nawa’y maalala rin natin ang landas na kinakailangang tahakin ni Hesus tungo sa araw na ito: Ang sakripisyo niya, at ang tapang na kinailangan niyang ipamalas para harapin miski ang kamatayan," said Robredo, also a presidential candidate in the May elections.

(I hope that we remember the path that Jesus had to take to get to this day: His sacrifice and the courage he showed even in the face of death.)

"Nawa’y sundan natin ang kanyang yapak, at isadiwa ang pagiging tunay na Kristiyano– sa pamamagitan ng buong-buong pagbibigay ng sarili, lalo na para sa mga nasa laylayan ng lipunan," Robredo added.

(I hope we follow in his footsteps and instill what it means to be a true Christian, by fully devoting ourselves especially in the service of the poor.)

LOOK: VP @lenirobredo campaigns house-to-house in Brgy. Sabang in Naga, Camarines Sur.



"Paalala lang at paghihikayat sa lahat na volunteers na bawat pagkakataon, ang pakikiusap, tao sa tao," she posted on Facebook. #Halalan2022



(📷: VP Leni Robredo FB)@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/VTfJN3BLbx — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) April 17, 2022

On Black Saturday, Robredo visited a friend's wake in her hometown of Naga City, after which she engaged in house-to-house campaigning, conversing with residents of Barangay Sabang.

"Masaya ang tao 'pag siya binibisita mo at naglalaan ka ng oras na makipagkuwentuhan. Na-miss ko yata ang ganitong klaseng pag iikot," she said in a Facebook post, where she also shared photos of herself with the residents.

(People are happy when you visit them and make time to talk with them. I missed roaming around like this.)

Under Commission on Election guidelines, campaigning is prohibited only on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

— With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News