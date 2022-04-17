Pope Francis attends but does not preside Easter Mass

Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter square, at the Vatican on April 10, 2022. Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week, commemorates the triumphant arrival of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, days before he was crucified. Filippo Monteforte, Agence France-Presse

Pope Francis was present but did not preside over the Easter Vigil Service in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday night, presumably due to recurring leg pain that has forced him to reduce few activities.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista replaced the Holy Father as the main celebrant at the Mass.

The 85-year-old Pope is hurting from sciatica, which brings pain in one leg, resulting in a pronounced limp.

In an earlier statement with Vatican News, Pope Francis urged the Catholics to never to lose hope.

"Hope makes you wait, but it never disappoints," he said.

This Easter, Pope Francis urged the faithful to ask for "the grace of tears," "but tears of joy, of consolation, and of hope."

"I am certain, and I repeat it, that we need to cry more."

He said humanity has abandoned how to cry, adding, "Let us ask Peter to teach us how to weep like he did."

Pope Francis also stressed that the devil is deceptive and tries to seduce people into sinning. He pointed out some topics like women empowerment and the concept of loneliness.

