PITX, NLEX brace for post-Holy Week passenger surge

Bus drivers and conductors call out passengers at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on March 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Officials of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) said Sunday that they are bracing for the influx of motorists and commuters returning to Metro Manila from their Holy Week breaks.

In separate TeleRadyo interviews on Sunday, the said officials assured that systems are in place to ensure the smooth flow of both vehicle and passenger traffic this Easter Sunday, and the Monday after the Holy Week.

Patrols and toll tellers have been set up at NLEX and SCTEX to accept motorists paying their toll fees on the way back to Metro Manila, senior traffic manager Robin Ignacio said.

“At ganoon din po, nakahanda na po actually ‘yong ating counterflow setup at mga kakailanganin ng ating mga motorista,” he said.

The influx of motorists is expected on Sunday afternoon, Ignacio said, as people come back from the provinces to return to work after the Holy Week.

LOOK: A long line of cars on NLEX from Balintawak to Meycauyan as motorists head back to Metro Manila this Easter Sunday. | via @mikenavallo pic.twitter.com/0EdYR7KpFQ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 17, 2022

He also noted that the number of motorists plying NLEX and SCTEX increase by 10 to 15 percent during the Holy Week from the daily average of 320,000.

Ignacio said that they are expecting a traffic buildup on Sunday and Monday similar to that on Maundy Thursday, when people were traveling out of Metro Manila for their Holy Week vacation.

He also advised motorists to use their radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers to ensure faster passage at their toll gates.

“So ang hinihiling lang natin dito sa ating mga kababayan, kung puwede, gumamit ng RFID para mabilis po yung pagdaloy dito sa Bocaue kasi ito po yung binabantayan nating toll plaza,” Ignacio said, noting that the Bocaue toll plaza is considered a choke point for motorists using NLEX.

Meanwhile, PITX corporate affairs head Jason Salvador said that they are expecting about 100,000 commuters to return to Metro Manila on Sunday and Monday.

“Kung matatandaan natin, halos 100,000 natala nating pasahero mula noong Lunes hanggang Huwebes Santo. Kaya po asahan natin na halos lahat sila po ay babalik ngayong Linggo at Lunes,” Salvador said.

Additional buses have also been deployed to accommodate the surge of commuters.

With the increase of passengers, Salvador admitted that implementing COVID-19 health protocols has been a “challenge,” but assured that they will still be followed at the terminal.

“Mayroon tayong mga COVID ambassadors na nakatutok sa pagpapatupad ng minimum health standards,” he said.

More PITX personnel have also been deployed to clean up the terminal, while stores have also extended their business hours to accommodate the influx of passengers returning from their Holy Week vacations, Salvador added.