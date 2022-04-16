‘Pink Moon’ shines bright on Easter Sunday

Pictures of 'Pink Moon' as seen from Masbate. Photos courtesy of Jeromie Cagayan Pictures of 'Pink Moon' as seen from Masbate. Photos courtesy of Jeromie Cagayan

A full moon illuminated the sky early Saturday evening to Easter Sunday morning.

Photographer Jeromie Cagayan captured the ‘Pink Moon’ in Brgy. Dao, Balud, Masbate. A moon lover, he is always on the lookout for the schedules of full moon in the Philippines.

The pink moon is not actually color pink. Its name is based on phlox, a pink flowering plant that blooms in early April.

In some parts of the globe, it’s also known as the 'fish moon' because as coastal communities state -- it appears at the same season the ‘shad fish’ swim upstream to spawn. It’s also tagged as a “Passover moon” because its appearance correlates with the Jewish holiday.

For Hindus, this moon symbolizes Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the Hindu monkey deity Lord Hanuman.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, after the pink moon, there are eight full-moon scenarios still to come in 2022, with two of them qualifying as supermoons.

Here’s a list of the full moon events for 2022:

May 16: Flower moon

June 14: Strawberry moon

July 13: Buck moon

August 11: Sturgeon moon

September 10: Harvest moon

October 9: Hunter’s moon

November 8: Beaver moon

December 7: Cold moon

