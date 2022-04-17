Passengers wait for their bus ride at a terminal in Quezon City on April 12, 2022. A number of passengers travel ahead of the influx during the Lenten holidays after two years in lockdown and COVID-19 alert levels going down across the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest daily tally so far in 2022.

It is also the lowest tally since December 21, 2021, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the fresh infections, 72 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases climbed to 3,683,042 of which 21,038 are active. Guido said the number of active cases is the lowest since January 1.

The Department of Health also logged 5 new deaths due to the disease, raising the total to 59,969.

BREAKING: DOH reports 195 new cases today, the lowest daily tally so far in 2022 (and lowest since December 21, 2021) ✅



DOH also reports 5 new deaths.



The number of active cases (21,038) is the lowest since January 1.



NCR with 72 new cases today. pic.twitter.com/YgvEjNgrtT — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) April 17, 2022

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case in January 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Some 66.6 million or 74.05 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 12.4 million have received their booster shots.

The government earlier placed more areas under Alert Level 1 until the end of April.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

RELATED VIDEO