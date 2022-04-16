MANILA — Fair weather will persist in the Philippines on Easter Sunday and in the coming days, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

"Wala naman tayong namamataang sama ng panahon o low pressure area na posibleng makaapekto sa ating bansa in the next 3 to 5 days," PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We have not monitored any low pressure area that will possibly affect our country in the next 3 to 5 days.)

"Kaya asahan natin dito sa Metro Manila at sa nalalabing bahagi ng ating kapuluan ang maaliwalas na panahon," she said.

(So we can expect fair weather in Metro Manila and in the rest of our archipelago.)

Clauren-Jorda added that Filipinos would experience heat around noon, and possible rains in the afternoon and evening.

The fair weather comes a week after tropical storm Agaton ravaged parts of Visayas and Mindanao, leaving at least 167 dead due to landslides and vast flooding.