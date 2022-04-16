Duterte visits Capiz, distributes relief goods to evacuees

President Rodrigo Duterte conducts an aerial inspection of areas affected by Tropical Storm Agaton in the province of Capiz on April 16, 2022. With the President is Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go. Rey Baniquet, Malacanang photo

After visiting the families of the landslide victims at Baybay City in Leyte, President Rodrigo Duterte visited the town of Pontevedra in Capiz on Saturday to check on the evacuees in the province.

Duterte saw the extent of damage in several areas severely affected by Tropical Depression ‘Agaton’ (international name: Megi) during an aerial inspection in the afternoon.

The massive flooding brought by the torrential rains due to the tropical depression sent Capiz residents to rooftops.

Many areas in Capiz have experienced flooding during heavy rains, especially those in low-lying areas that serve as catch basins for water coming from high villages.

The president then proceeded to Phase 1 of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Capiz Multi-Purpose Evacuation and Convention Center, during his visit to Barangay Lawaan in Roxas City, Capiz.

He was accompanied by his former presidential aide Senator Bong Go, Capiz Governor Nonoy Contreras, and other national and local government officials at the ceremonial event.

After the groundbreaking event in Roxas City, the chief executive checked the situation and condition of the evacuees affected by the onslaught of Tropical Depression ‘Agaton’ at the Pontevedra Elementary School Evacuation Center.

He spearheaded the relief operations in the town and gave boxes of goods among the evacuees of the school.

In his speech at Pontevedra, the president recalled there was almost an equal share of infrastructure budget across the country when he assumed the presidency in 2016.

“Nung nagpresidente po ako, sinabi ko sa cabinet members, silang lahat, na kung ano yung pera for the six years that I would be president, hati talaga lahat sa Pilipinas. Kaya what you see mga infrastructures dito, malaki lang talaga sa Luzon. Alam mo historically, even if we don’t want it, yung budget talaga the biggest share would go to Luzon, of course it has the capital. But it has improved tremendously now, puro semento na,” he said.

Duterte extended his gratitude to the people of Capiz for their support of his presidency. This, despite losing the province to 2016 presidential runner-up and Capiz native, former Senator Mar Roxas.

“I’d like to just say, whatever, maski na ano, magpapasalamat pa din ako sa inyo. Na umabot ako sa yung trabaho ko ngayon dahil sa inyo. Hindi ko naman masabi na hindi ako mamulitika, ito bumoto, hindi hindi bumoto… Konti man o malaki, sa inyo na, I give it to you the biggest share na kung wala yung boto ng Capiz, hindi ako manalo sa pagkapresidente. Ganun na lang ang pagkasabi,” Duterte said.

The president also promised that the Social Welfare department will help sustain the relief supply in the province as long as it is needed. Housing repairs will also continue to help in rebuilding the infrastructures.

He also said that the government will try its best to give financial assistance to the provinces in the Visayas devastated by tropical depression Agaton as the budget is being shared with the continued relief and rebuilding operations of the Typhoon Odette back in December 2021.