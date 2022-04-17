President Rodrigo Duterte. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said that he is “hopeful of better days ahead” as he spends his last 74 days in office.

In his Easter Sunday message, Duterte acknowledged the hardships that the country went through over the past few years, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the challenges we confronted over the past few years, we remain strong and resilient because we hold firm to the promise of salvation as professed by Jesus Christ,” he said.

He added that the fulfillment of Jesus’ resurrection is a ray of hope and courage to Filipinos so they never to falter “no matter how overwhelming the odds seemingly are.”

“May this occasion give us much reason to thank the Almighty and have faith — in each other and in the Lord — so that we may stand brave and united in our journey as a people,” Duterte said.

“Let us be hopeful of better days ahead even as we continue to work hard for the brighter and more prosperous future that we aspire for ourselves and for future generations,” he added.

Duterte is set to leave the presidency at noon on June 30 after his six-year term that began in 2016.

He had earlier said that he has fulfilled all of his major campaign promises during his term.

“So I am on my sunset of my life… Nakita ko Pilipinas, okay naman,” he said during a program in his hometown Davao City on March 26.

Ten candidates are vying to replace Duterte in the May 9 elections. Of these candidates, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo are leading in pre-election surveys.

Their rivals, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sen. Panfilo Lacson and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales, said in a press conference Sunday that that they are not backing down from the race despite their survey numbers.

