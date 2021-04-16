Navy seizes boat carrying illegal Yakal flitches in waters off Zamboanga City

Naval personnel conducted visit, board, search and seizure operations on MB SARHANA and found over 2,000 board feet of undocumented Yakal flitches. Photo courtesy of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao

A boat carrying more than 2,000 board feet of illegally cut Yakal flitches was seized during maritime patrol in waters off Barangay Recodo, Zamboanga City early Thursday morning.

Naval authorities conducted visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations on MB SARHANA and found that it was carrying illegal forest products.

The vessel’s crew failed to present to authorities documents or permits, prompting naval authorities to report them to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region IX Regional Maritime Unit 9.

The vessel was escorted to the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon (NSRE) Beach for proper documentation, inspection, inventory, and subsequent turnover to DENR-IX Regional Maritime Unit-9.

A joint inspection on the same day by personnel of the regional environment office and Naval Forces Western Mindanao showed that the boat was carrying 2,565.31 board feet of 43 undocumented Yakal flitches with an estimated value at P303,918.60.

The flitches of wood were properly turned over to the custody of CENRO Region 9 while MB SARHANA, along with its 4 crew members, were turned over to the custody of Regional Maritime Unit-9.