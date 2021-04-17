'Bising' track uncertain, landfall 'not ruled out' as it intensifies— PAGASA

PAGASA

MANILA— State weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday said Typhoon Bising may cause significant impact over the eastern portions of Luzon and Visayas as it tracked an uncertain route while intensifying over the Philippine Sea.

“Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of typhoon "Bising", a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the eastern portions of Luzon and Visayas. The possibility of a landfall scenario is not ruled out,” PAGASA said in its 11 a.m bulletin.

As of the latest forecast, the eye of the typhoon was located at 645 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph, while moving northwestward at 20 kph.

It's track remains northwestward until Sunday afternoon or evening, when it is expected to reach its peak intensity.

“Afterwards, the typhoon will slow down and move northward or north-northeastward until Tuesday (20 April) early morning before moving generally north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Northern and Central Luzon,” PAGASA said.

By Sunday, the typhoon's rainbands will bring moderate to heavy and at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Camotes Islands.

The same weather condition is expected to be felt over Northern Samar and Bicol region by Monday.

“Under these conditions, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” said PAGASA.



Bising is projected to cause rough to very rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region. It likewise warned that sea travel for all types of seacraft is risky as waves as high as 6.5 meters may occur.

The weather bureau said cyclone winds of at least a strong breeze to near gale strength may be reached up to 550 kms from the center of Bising.

“Destructive typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 70 kms from the center of the typhoon,” it said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas:

LUZON:

Sorsogon

Albay

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Goa, Ocampo, Tigaon, Sagnay, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Iriga City, Buhi, Tinambac, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

Ticao Island

Catanduanes

VISAYAS:

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Camotes Island



Mindanao: