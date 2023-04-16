Sunny, hot conditions expected this week in most of PH: PAGASA

People spend time at a park in Marikina on March 16, 2022 as Metro Manila and other areas remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 as the country’s fresh COVID-19 tally continues to drop. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Sunny and hot weather may be expected this week in most parts of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

In its weather outlook for April 17 to 23, PAGASA said there is no weather disturbance expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this week.

Warm and humid easterlies will also prevail this week, it added.

Metro Manila will experience sunny and hot weather from late morning to early afternoon, while thunderstorms are possible from mid-afternoon to early evening on weekdays. Hot and dry weather is also expected next weekend, PAGASA said.

A frontal system, or the meeting of air masses with different temperatures, may bring rain showers over extreme northern Luzon from Tuesday to Friday, while localized afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms may affect northern and central Luzon and Mindanao on Monday, and northern Luzon on Friday.

Just last week, parts of the country, including Bicol region, experienced flooding due to tropical depression Amang.

It later weakened into a low pressure area but it continued to bring rains over parts of the country.

