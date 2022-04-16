An aerial view shows destroyed houses on a collapsed mountain side along the coastline in the village of Pilar, Abuyog town, Leyte province on April 14, 2022 day after a landslide struck the village due to heavy rains at the height of tropical Storm Megi. Bobbie Alota, AFP

MANILA – The death toll due to tropical storm Agaton rose to 167 on Saturday, days after it triggered landslides and vast flooding in various parts of Visayas and the Mindanao, the state disaster response agency said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 151 of the dead were recorded in Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said it was looking to confirm 110 missing individuals and 8 injuries.

Agaton affected 562,548 families – or nearly 2 million individuals – of which more than 160,000 households or 348,000 people were forced to flee, it said.

A total of 9,700 houses were partially damaged in Bicol, the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga, while 664 houses were totally destroyed, according to the agency's 8 a.m. report.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday vowed to provide new houses to hundreds of families, preferring to relocate them in flatlands even if the process would be difficult.

AGRI LOSSES

Agaton destroyed some P703.3 million worth of crops, with volume of production loss estimated at 40,850 metric tons and 17,530 hectares of agricultural areas, the Department of Agriculture's disaster operations center said.

Based on the agency's monitoring on Friday afternoon, rice, corn, high value crops, and livestock were among those damaged by the storm, mostly recorded in Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

Damage in rice alone was estimated at P660.6 million, with 17,013 hectares affected.

A total of 11,666 farmers were reeling from the agricultural losses, the department said, with seeds and quick response funds already made available to them to cope with the impact.

