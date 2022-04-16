Presidential candidates share a light moment on stage with Comelec officials moments before the start of the first Comelec-sponsored presidential debate, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 19, 2022.

MANILA - Presidential candidates and senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao will not back out of the 2022 presidential race, their respective camps said Saturday, on the eve of a joint press conference where several contenders for the presidency are to call for "clean elections."

Sources from Lacson's and Pacquiao's camps issued the clarification after Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso's name trended on Twitter, with several users speculating that other presidential candidates would withdraw from the race and endorse the Manila Mayor for president during a joint press conference at the Manila Peninsula on April 17.

"MP (Manny Pacquiao) made a commitment to the people. He will not withdraw from the race," said Ron Munsayac, executive director of Pacquiao's PDP-Laban faction.

"Never umatras si Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa mga laban (Sen. Manny Pacquiao never backed out from any fight)… He is out of town but he is considering to attend the Manila Peninsula event tomorrow," he told ABS- CBN News Digital in a phone interview.

Sen. Lacson is known for keeping his word and he has no plans of withdrawing from the presidential race, said a source from his campaign team, who asked not to be named.

"Wala sa ugali ni Sen. Lacson ang umatras kapag dehado," the source told ABS-CBN News Digital in a separate interview.

(It is not Sen. Lacson's habit to back down just because he has an uphill battle.)

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Lacson's vice presidential candidate, was invited to attend the event, the source said, noting that this is another indication that Lacson is not withdrawing his candidacy to support another contender.

When asked about the joint press conference, Sotto told reporters: "I'm not aware of the purpose."

"I was just invited by Sen. Ping. He said 5 presidential candidates are meeting and are inviting their running mates. That's all I know," the Senate president said.

In a media advisory, Domagoso's camp invited media to cover a joint press conference with the Manila Mayor and "three other presidential bets."

In a separate text message to reporters, Lacson's camp said that the following presidential candidates will attend the event:

Ernesto Abella

Isko Moreno Domagoso

Norberto Gonzales

Panfilo Lacson

Manny Pacquiao

"Members of the media are invited to cover this event. No other details have been disclosed by the communications teams of the respective candidates," the invitation reads.

CALL FOR CLEAN ELECTIONS

The candidates will simply call for "clean elections," while some are expected to appeal to the public to stop urging them to back out from the elections, two sources from different camps told ABS-CBN News Digital.

"It is a show of unity and collective action against calls for them to drop out of the race," one of the sources said.

"Some of them are disgruntled at how other camps have been egging them to endorse other candidates," the other source said, without naming any politician.

Several experts earlier said that the 2022 presidential elections would be a two-way fight between former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo, the top 2 candidates who also fought for the vice presidency in 2016.

In Pulse Asia's March 2022 pre-election survey, Marcos got the support of 56 percent of respondents, while Robredo trailed in second place with 24 percent.

Domagoso landed on third place with 8 percent, Pacquiao got 6 percent, while Lacson scored 2 percent. -- with a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News