Kilusang Bagong Lipunan Baguio-Benguet chapter members hold a gathering on April 16, 2022. Dhobie de Guzman

MANILA - The Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) denied on Saturday reports that some members of its Baguio-Benguet chapter had switched their support from presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to one of his rivals, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso.

KBL National President Efren Rafanan said KBL officers were allegedly asked to hold pieces of paper and pose for photos that would imply they had withdrawn support for Marcos. The officers were also given t-shirts branded with Domagoso's name and bags of rice.

"Kaya nagulat kami bakit ganito ang pangyayari," one KBL member said while holding a t-shirt branded with the Manila mayor's name. "Wala naman nagsabi sa amin na mag-switch kami sa Isko. Kasi kami, diehard kami sa BBM."

The KBL members also maintained that though they accepted the bags of rice offered to them, they did not have any plans to support Isko Moreno.

The incident comes following instances of Isko Moreno volunteers such as members of Ikaw Muna Pilipinas withdrawing support for the Manila mayor and shifting to the camp of Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo.

Domagoso has also faced rumors that he would back out of the May 2022 presidential race, which he denied earlier this week. -- Report from Dhobie de Guzman