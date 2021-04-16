Palace: Quirino province stays under MECQ until April 30



MANILA—The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response agreed that Quirino province should stay in modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of April, Malacañang said on Friday.

MECQ is the third strictest of 4 lockdown levels assigned by government.

The IATF approved the extension of MECQ over Quirino until April 30, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

The province's quarantine status was initially set until April 15.

Quirino has tallied 1,076 coronavirus infections, of which 427 were active as of Thursday, according to the Department of Health's COVID-19 case tracker.

Screenshot from health department website

Other areas under MECQ until April 30 include Metro Manila, surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces, and Santiago City.

The NCR Plus region was previously under ECQ, the toughest quarantine level that banned non-essential movement and allowed only selected industries to operate at full capacity.

The area's 2-week ECQ displaced 1.5 million workers and left P180 billion in economic loss.