LTFRB: Amost 80% of traditional jeepneys now back on Metro Manila roads

Commuters ride a jeep with plastic barriers to separate passengers in Pasay City on March 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Almost 80 percent of traditional public utility jeepneys have returned to their original, pre-pandemic routes since the implementation of lockdowns last year, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Friday.

The said figure equates to almost 40,000 traditional PUJs currently operating in Metro Manila, LTFRB Executive Director Joel Bolano explained during a public briefing.

“As far as LTFRB is concerned, halos po 80% na po ng ating traditional PUJ ang naibalik na po natin pre-COVID routes,” said Bolano.

(Almost 80 percent of our traditional PUJs have returned to their pre-pandemic routes.)

Almost 2,000 public utility jeepneys returned to NCR roads on April 13 after the transport regulator allowed the reopening of several routes in the region, home to a tenth of the country's population.

“Ito po ay karagdagan doon sa nabuksan na po natin noong mga nakaraan pang taon during GCQ," he explained.

(This is also an addition to those earlier permitted to return last year)

"Ang mga ruta po na ito ay sa mga iba’t-ibang area po ng Kamaynilaan, sa NCR, at ito po ay mga traditional PUJ at mayroon din pong modern PUJ [ruta] po tayong nabuksan para po makatulong doon sa ating mga pasahero,” he added.

(These routes are from the different areas in the region for the traditional jeepneys. We also have separate routes opened for the modern jeepneys to aid our passengers.)

Bolante meanwhile advised public utility jeepneys to use the StaySafe contact tracing app, following earlier concerns that proper contact tracing are not being done inside jeepneys.

If they cannot use the application, he said, contact tracing should be done manually by passengers through pen and paper.

"Pinapayuhan po natin iyong ating mga public transport na gamitin po ito, mag-download para po mas madali ang paggawa po ng ating contact tracing," said Bolano.

(We are advising our public transports to use this app, download this so our contact tracing will be easier.)

"Although inaayos din po ng LTFRB kung paano ito totally maipatutupad dahil ito po ay isang technology, lalo na po doon sa ating mga public utility jeepneys."

(We are still fixing how this will be implemented through our jeepneys)

Public transportation units within the NCR Plus bubble (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal) operate at limited capacity to curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases continued to rise.