Duterte to COVID-19 vaccine doubters: Die five times if you want

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on April 15, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday told people wary of getting COVID-19 shots that while they could "die five times" if they wanted, others might catch the novel coronavirus from them.

A recent Pulse Asia survey showed that 6 in 10 Filipinos are hesitant to take any COVID-19 vaccine.

"May mga iba diyan na ayaw talaga magbakuna, eh ‘di okay na lang ‘yan sa akin. Ang problema kung makahawa ka. The problem with being a bravado, iyang hambog, sabihin mo ‘eh ayaw ko kasi hindi naman ako naniniwala diyan,’" Duterte said in a televised speech.

(There are some there who don't really want to get vaccinated, that's okay with me. The problem is if you infect others. The problem with being a bravado is you'd say I don't want to because I don't believe that.)

"If I were to talk to you in the gutter language, sabihin ko sa iyo, p***** *** mo, mamatay ka na kung gusto mo limang beses, ang problema ang mahawa mo, iyang ayaw pang mamatay, gusto pang magpasyal sa Luneta."



(If I were to talk to you int the gutter language, I'd tell you, son of a w****, die five times if you want, the problem is those you'd infect, those who don't want to die yet and still want to visit Luneta.)

Vice President Leni Robredo and several others earlier urged Duterte be among the first to get vaccinated, to raise public confidence in the jabs.

But earlier this week, Duterte said he would "waive" his slot in the vaccination drive while COVID-19 shots are scarce.

Most survey respondents who are wary of getting vaccinated "point to uncertainty about COVID-19 vaccines as the primary reason to explain their disinclination," said the pollster.



The Philippines aims to vaccinate 70 million people this year. Authorities have administered about 1.2 million shots, Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said on Thursday.

The government expects to receive 1.5 million more vaccine doses this April.

The country has logged a total of 904,285 coronavirus infections, of which 183,527 or 20.3 percent were active cases as of Thursday, the Department of Health said in its latest bulletin

The agency also reported 148 new COVID-related deaths, pushing the country's coronavirus death toll to 15,594.

RELATED VIDEO