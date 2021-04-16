3 COVID vaccine doses? DOH says more evidence needed

Video courtesy of Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of Health needs more evidence and a recommendation from an international health institution before it would advise Filipinos to consider taking a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose as suggested by Pfizer.

The pharmaceutical company’s head said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine will likely have a 3rd dose to protect people from new variants, which either make the virus more transmissible or give it the ability to evade the immune system.

“We need sufficient evidence to say if additional doses are required if booster doses are required for any type of vaccine,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

She said that they would also need recommendations from the World Health Organization and other reputable health institutions abroad.

“Until we can have this complete information and evidence, we are going to do the status quo. Magbabakuna tayo ng magbabakuna. Pabibilisin natin ang ating pagbabakuna. I-expand natin s'ya,” she said.

(Until we can have this complete information and evidence, we are going to do the status quo. We’ll continue vaccinating. We will speed up the vaccination and expand it.)

The health official said they have already identified larger vaccination sites to help expedite the vaccine rollout. Some of these are through partnerships with the private sector.

She said the country should see a scaling up of vaccination efforts in the coming weeks.

As of April 13, the Philippines has only administered more than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses after more than a month of rollout. This is still far from the target of 70 million by the end of the year to reach herd immunity. The government has also lamented the limited supply of vaccines due to a global shortage. The country has only received 3 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, including those already earmarked for the 2nd dose of Sinovac.

The slow rollout of vaccines is happening as the country, especially Metro Manila is experiencing a surge in infections, which is expected to bring the total number of cases to 1 million in the coming weeks.