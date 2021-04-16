10 freed Pinoy seafarers kidnapped in Gulf of Guinea to arrive April 19

MANILA - A total of 10 Filipino seafarers freed from a reported kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea are expected to arrive in the Philippines on April 19, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced.

In a statement, the DFA said the 10 seafarers were released on April 11, a month after their reported kidnapping in the area.

The Filipino seafarers were part of 15 crew members — 10 Filipinos and 5 foreign nationals — kidnapped from the chemical tanker Davide B off the coast of Benin, the Gulf of Guinea, on March 11.

Six other Filipino crew members of Davide B, who were spared from the kidnapping, arrived home safely on April 3, according to the agency.

The DFA, meanwhile, thanked the Dutch owners and the local manning agency Elburg Shipmanagement Phil’s., Inc. “for the prompt and safe release of the seafarers as well as their immediate repatriation.”

The Filipino seafarers are expected to arrive at the Clark International Airport from Amsterdam via Qatar Air.

The group left Lagos for Amsterdam on April 14 and will leave for the Philippines on April 18.

- Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News