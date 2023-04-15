PH Red Cross recruits more volunteers on 75th anniversary

Residents, students, and volunteers of Marikina City participate in the “Walk for Humanity” marking the anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross at the Marikina Sports Complex on April 15, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) looks to strengthen its volunteer base as the organization celebrates its 75th founding anniversary.

The PRC Caloocan Chapter kicked off its recruitment seminar at St. Clare College with a zumba marathon followed by welcoming remarks by the chapter’s Board of Directors.

The event was attended by many teenage students.

Criselda Torbela, who has been with Red Cross for seven years, was one of the facilitators.

She says she continues to volunteer because of the fulfillment it brings to her life.

“Masaya ako sa puso ko na nakatulong ako. Pag halimbawa din po merong mga disaster sa Caloocan, halimbawa vehicular accident, kami po yung nagreresponde doon. Kami yung dumudukot ng mga pasyente sa ilalim ng bus, ganyan. If ever meron ding mga sunog sa Caloocan, nag-aassist din po kami doon,” she said.

For PRC-Caloocan Board Director, Manuel Tan, increasing the number of volunteers would be a big help to the Caloocan community.

“May mga area kasi dito sa Caloocan na mabababang lugar na binabaha so kailangan ng mga responder para sa rescue.”

Tan added that they are also campaigning to have more blood-letting activities so that every village in Caloocan will have enough supply in their blood banks.

The Philippine Red Cross Chapters in Malabon and Navotas also held similar activities today to celebrate the group’s founding.