Degamo widow set to attend probe on husband's slay

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr visits the wake of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in Dumaguete City on March 08, 2023. Accompanied by other government officials, Marcos took a moment to condole Degamo's wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Vallega-Degamo. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

MANILA - The widow of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and 8 others continue their pursuit of justice as they flew to Manila on Saturday for hearings on the late governor’s assassination.

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo told local media in Negros that they will be attending the preliminary investigation conducted by the Department of Justice, while others will attend the Senate hearing.

“Di tayo namamaril. Hindi rin tayo nagbabayad ng mga namamaril. Naghahanap tayo ng hustisya kasi namatayan tayo, marami ring namatay. So at the end of the day, masasabi nina Roel at iba pang mga biktima na at least ginawa ng mga mahal nila sa buhay at lahat ng makakaya to find justice for us,” she said in Bisaya.

“Kasi whether we like it or not, wala sa ating mga kamay ang lahat ng mga bagay. We can only do so much,” she added.

Suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr, is tagged as one of the masterminds behind Degamo’s assassination.

“Kung ano iyong kaya naming gawin, to the best of our ability and lahat ng kaya naming gawin sa level namin, gagawin namin. Para at the end of the day, pag bumisita ako sa libingan niya (Roel), masasabi ko sa kanya na ‘Roel, lahat na kaya kong gawin, lahat na alam kong tama para makamit ang hustisya, ginawa ko. Kung di ko man makuha ang hustisya dito, Roel, ang Diyos na siguro ang magbibigay niyan sa atin.’ Pero ayaw kong makitang hindi siya makakakamit ng hustisya dito sa mundo," said Mayor Degamo.

Teves was implicated in the Degamo slay following a recent raid at a sugar mill compound he reportedly owned, where a backhoe, allegedly used to hide the weapons used in the killings, was found.

Teves has since remained in hiding with Justice Secretary Boying Remulla alleging that he is in Cambodia.

“Basta legal procedure, makakahanap at makakahanap sila (Teveses) ng technicality. Pero para sa akin, malaking bagay iyong mga nakuha sa kanila(ng sugar mill compound),” Mayor Degamo said.

“Tayong mga taga-Negros Oriental, alam natin na walang magde-dare na magdala ng backhoe sa kanilang property. Much less iyong ibabaon iyong mga gamit na related to the killing of the governor. So umaasa ako na hindi mapapatay ng technicality iyong paghahanap natin ng hustisya.”

