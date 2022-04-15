MANILA — The Philippines logged 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Good Friday, with 100 of the tally originating from the National Capital Region, the Department of Health said.

The DOH also recorded 24 new deaths due to COVID-19.

The April 15 log is the sixth straight day with less than 300 new cases. according to the DOH.

Total active cases stand at 23,199, the lowest since January 2, based on official data.

The Philippines has recorded 3.682 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The DOH earlier reminded the public to continue complying with minimum public health standards, as Filipinos travel home or for vacation during the Holy Week.

It warned that a rise in infections is still possible, despite relatively lower cases in recent weeks.

