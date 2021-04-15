'Surigae' intensifies into severe tropical storm outside PAR - PAGASA

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — The weather disturbance outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) intensified into a severe tropical storm on Thursday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The storm, with international name "Surigae," is forecast to enter PAR between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to PAGASA.

It will be given the local name "Bising" once it reaches the country's area of responsibility.

As of 10 a.m., the center of Surigae was spotted 1,095 kilometers East of Mindanao, and the weather agency forecast it to "continuously intensify" and become a typhoon in the next 36 hours.

Based on PAGASA's latest bulletin, the tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 115 kph.

It is moving westward at 10 kph.

"As of this moment, 'Surigae' has no direct effect yet in any part of the country. However, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices, especially those situated over the eastern portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas, are advised to continuously monitor for updates on this tropical cyclone," the weather bureau noted.

"Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of this tropical cyclone, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the aforementioned areas over the weekend... and onto Monday," PAGASA added.

PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren in an interview with Teleradyo earlier in the day said Surigae has a low chance in making a landfall, but it could approach the eastern portion of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

